BrandSafway’s Spider launches SC1000 Relevation

Spider, part of BrandSafway’s Motorized Manufacturing Group, introduces SC1000 Relevation™, the first and only UL-listed, battery-powered traction hoist on the market.

The SC1000 Relevation™ frees customers from power constraints on their jobsites and allows them to work independent of any power problems or challenges, including:

  • No site power, requiring a rental generator/ compressor to power a swing stage
  • No connection to site power ready, requiring an electrician and delay
  • Low voltage and fluctuating power supply, leading to overheating of the hoist, intermittent operation and lost productivity
  • Troubleshooting visits to a jobsite, or delivery of boost transformers

Based on the Spider SC1000 hoist platform, it features a portable, rechargeable lithium-ion battery with enough power for three hours of total travel time at its rated 1000-lb load capacity.

For more information, visit spiderstaging.com or call (877) 774-3370.

