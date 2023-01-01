BrandSafway’s Spider launches SC1000 Relevation
Spider, part of BrandSafway’s Motorized Manufacturing Group, introduces SC1000 Relevation™, the first and only UL-listed, battery-powered traction hoist on the market.
The SC1000 Relevation™ frees customers from power constraints on their jobsites and allows them to work independent of any power problems or challenges, including:
- No site power, requiring a rental generator/ compressor to power a swing stage
- No connection to site power ready, requiring an electrician and delay
- Low voltage and fluctuating power supply, leading to overheating of the hoist, intermittent operation and lost productivity
- Troubleshooting visits to a jobsite, or delivery of boost transformers
Based on the Spider SC1000 hoist platform, it features a portable, rechargeable lithium-ion battery with enough power for three hours of total travel time at its rated 1000-lb load capacity.
For more information, visit spiderstaging.com or call (877) 774-3370.