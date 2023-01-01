BrandSafway’s Spider launches SC1000 Relevation

Spider, part of BrandSafway’s Motorized Manufacturing Group, introduces SC1000 Relevation™, the first and only UL-listed, battery-powered traction hoist on the market.

The SC1000 Relevation™ frees customers from power constraints on their jobsites and allows them to work independent of any power problems or challenges, including:

No site power, requiring a rental generator/ compressor to power a swing stage

No connection to site power ready, requiring an electrician and delay

Low voltage and fluctuating power supply, leading to overheating of the hoist, intermittent operation and lost productivity

Troubleshooting visits to a jobsite, or delivery of boost transformers

Based on the Spider SC1000 hoist platform, it features a portable, rechargeable lithium-ion battery with enough power for three hours of total travel time at its rated 1000-lb load capacity.

For more information, visit spiderstaging.com or call (877) 774-3370.