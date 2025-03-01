BrandSafway offers innovative products for enhanced efficiency and safety

BrandSafway has launched four innovative products:

The updated QuikDeck® Suspended Access System is essentially a factory floor in the sky, since it can be built in the air, or on the ground, and then hoisted into position, allowing workers to safely and easily complete tasks in situations challenging to access.

Flexi Deck, available exclusively from Aluma Systems, is a lightweight yet robust slab formwork system designed for

easy manual cycling. The Spider® SC1000 Voyager™ hoist eliminates the need for external power sources with a lithium-ion battery that lasts up to three days on a single charge. The Hydro Mobile™ M2 motorized access system provides seamless access to M Series platforms at any height. With speeds up to 35 feet per minute and capacity for three passengers, it boosts safety and efficiency without additional fall protection.

For more information, visit brandsafway.com.