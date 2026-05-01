BrandSafway debuts INFRA-KIT modular forming system at CONEXPO-CON/AGG

BrandSafway showcased its INFRA-KIT modular steel forming and shoring system at CONEXPO-CON/AGG in Las Vegas.

INFRA-KIT is a high-capacity system designed for heavy infrastructure work including bridges, tunnels and complex concrete structures. It is available in three configurations, L, M and H, to cover light, moderate and heavy-load applications, with pre-assembly capability to improve efficiency in confined spaces.

BrandSafway also featured the Spider SC1000 traction hoist, powered by the Voyager portable lithium-ion battery, and the QuikDeck Suspended Access System. BrandSafway, ranked sixth among ENR’s Top 600 Specialty Contractors, operates from 340 locations across 25 countries and employs approximately 40,000 people.

For more information, visit brandsafway.com.