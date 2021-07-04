Bradley's Halo® eye/face wash provides greatest washdown

Bradley Corp.'s Halo® eye/face wash provides 20-percent better protection than any other eye/face wash. The fluid dynamics technology used with Halo works in tandem with a pressure-regulated flow control.

This directs the flow of water to achieve an all-inclusive spray pattern that quickly and effectively washes contaminants from the user's eyes, face or body.

An exclusive self-draining feature removes standing water, eliminating potential bacterial growth and improving hygiene and worker safety.

Halo is also available in stainless steel, which is ideal for caustic work settings or harsh environments with hazardous chemicals.

For more information, visit www.bradleycorp.com/halo or call (800) BRADLEY [272-3539].