Built with durable 300-series stainless steel, Bradley’s new Stainless Steel Enclosed Safety Shower offers advanced drenching technology, featuring its Safety Shower and Halo™ Eye/Face Wash for full-body washdown.

Expand Bradley unveils Stainless Steel Enclosed Safety Shower with Halo

Designed for applications requiring hygienic, non-corrosive materials, this model ensures swift, effective emergency response.

The freestanding stainless steel enclosure provides privacy while its roof and walls resist degradation from harsh chemicals. A sloped center drain or multi-drain system allows flexible installation, while the patentpending removable floor grate with stainless steel slats simplifies maintenance.

Bradley’s exclusive design prevents stagnant water buildup, reducing bacterial growth. An antimicrobial modesty curtain enhances privacy. The current model features a single entry, with a dual-entry version. Certified to ANSI/International Safety Equipment Association Z358.1, Bradley’s combination drench shower and Halo Eye/Face Wash deliver 20% better protection than competitors. Halo’s fluid dynamics ensure uniform spray distribution, while its self-draining feature removes standing water, improving hygiene. Ideal for indoor environments like data centers, chip manufacturing, labs, pharmaceuticals and clean rooms, Bradley’s Stainless Steel Enclosed Safety Shower sets a new standard in emergency safety.

For more information, visit bradleycorp.com.