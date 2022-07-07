Bradley offers digital mixing valve

Bradley Corp.’s Navigator® digital mixing valve.

Bradley Corp. introduced its newest Navigator® digital mixing valve, which delivers precise temperature control and programmable features.

Engineered with technology to deliver and maintain water temperatures within +/- 3 degrees Fahrenheit, even during low- and zero-demand periods, the digital valve maximizes safety and efficiency for domestic hot water systems.

The valve’s intuitive controller allows proactive temperature control by setting the temperature for normal operation and scheduling periodic thermal disinfection cycles. Data logging and building management system integration allow for convenient remote monitoring to ensure the proper water temperature is distributed, eliminating the risk of elevated temperatures and scalding.

The valve also features a programmable weekly thermal disinfection system.

For more information, visit www.bradleycorp.com/digital-mixing-valve.