Bradley launches next-generation WashBar®

Bradley Corp. has unveiled the next generation of its award-winning WashBar® series. This new extension delivers Bradley's exclusive "clean+rinse+dry" functionality along with an ultra-modern, edgier profile designed to make a statement in upscale commercial washroom applications.

Bradley Corp.'s next generation of its WashBar® series.

The next-generation WashBar features a thin, L-shaped design that gives the feel of the all-in-one fixture floating above the sink for an innovative and sleek aesthetic. With only one connection point to the sink, the unique design provides more open space for easier cleaning while supplying a striking design element.

For more information, visit www.bradleycorp.com/washbar-next-gen or call (800) 272-3539.