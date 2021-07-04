Boss Vac unveils BV500 trailermounted vacuum excavator

Boss Vac LLC has launched its newest trailer-mounted vacuum excavator, the BV500. Combining customer input with Boss Vac's expansive industry knowledge and hands-on experience, the design and support of the BV500 meet three key needs: simplicity, ease of maintenance and no-hassle parts access.

The Boss Vac BV500 trailer-mounted vacuumexcavator.

The BV500 specs include 38-74 horsepower Yanmar gas or diesel engine, a 350- 1,000 cubic-feet-per-minute blower package by National Vacuum Equipment, and a 500-800-gallon debris body.

For more information, visit www.bossvac.com, call (888) 447-9940 or email info@bossvac.com.