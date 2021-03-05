Boss Vac partners with NVE to offer new B500 hydrovac unit

Boss Vac has partnered with NVE to offer its new B500 Hydro Excavating Unit.

Ideal for efficiently removing wet or dry materials, the unit is powered by the NVEmanufactured B500 high-vacuum, tri-lobe blower with four-way vacuum/pressure change-over valve, capable of pumping 4 gallons per minute with an adjustable pressure setting to 4,000 psi. Boss Vac's B500 unit is delivered fully assembled and ready to run, with easy service points and an integral flush kit included.

