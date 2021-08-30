The Rush+ safety glasses from Bollé Safety offers RUSH+ safety glasses Safety are the epitome of safety, style, protection and performance.

Bollé Safety’s RUSH+ safety glasses

Rush+ has an ultra-sporty design with flexibly, co-injected and customizable temples. The Rush+ from Bollé Safety provides the wearer with a 180-degree panoramic visual field with perfect optical class 1, Platinum® double-sided anti-scratch and anti-fog polycarbonate lenses. The Rush+ has a wide range of lens options such as clear, smoke and twilight, as well as comfort sensitivity perception. It's also available in a smaller size.

For more information, visit www.bollesafety-usa.com or call (800) 222-6553.