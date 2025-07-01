Benko Products delivers custom railcar platform for safer loading

Benko Products recently engineered a custom foundationless railcar platform to address a client’s unique loading challenges.

The solution features a single-pedestal platform equipped with a tracking safety bridge and a spring-operated fold-down ramp. This design minimizes foundation costs while enabling operators to safely access any point along the 13-foot platform — eliminating the need to climb railcars with tools in hand.

The platform also incorporates a fall restraint system with an overhead trolley beam, offering full mobility and meeting OSHA’s 5,000-pound tie-off requirement. The project underscores the importance of selecting the appropriate fall protection system based on factors such as fall clearance, secure tie-off locations and chemical exposure risks.

