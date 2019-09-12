BearCom offers VADOR technology

VADOR Logo Options BearCom's Video Alert Dispatch Over Radio (VADOR) technology.

Have you ever wished your video surveillance system could instantly alert your security, maintenance or management teams to improve response time? Enter BearCom's exclusive Video Alert Dispatch Over Radio (VADOR). This patent-pend-ing technology creates instant interoperability between Avigilon surveillance cameras and Motorola Solutions two-way radios.

Avigilon cameras with video analytics software establish AlwaysOn barriers in pre-programmed surveillance areas. When someone enters these barriers, BearCom's proprietary technology generates an audio alert to radio users, even when cameras are not being actively monitored. Teams can now react immediately when there are personnel in restricted areas, people entering buildings through unattended hallways, deliveries to shipping docks, access authorizations needed for workers or vehicles, and other circumstances.

