BASF introduces solvent-based dispersing agent, Efka PX 4360

BASF recently launched Efka® PX 4360, a next generation dispersing agent.

Developed specifically for solvent-based industrial coatings, Efka PX 4360 is designed with BASF’s unique Controlled Free Radical Polymerization (CFRP) technology to have a defined polymer architecture that delivers optimal coloristics, excellent compatibility across pigments and coatings systems with improved processability and suitability for aromatic and tin-free formulations.

"With over 20 years of formulating additives using CFRP, the global introduction of Efka PX 4360 means that customers now have a preferred dispersing agent to formulate next-generation industrial coatings that meet and even exceed the latest performance and sustainability demands from across the globe," said Randy Brown, technical manager with BASF.

