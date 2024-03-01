Background checks now available at HASC

The Health and Safety Council™ (HASC) now offers expanded background check services featuring cutting-edge digital technology, flexibility and comprehensive reports.

The goal is to provide quick, compliant and accurate reporting, making hiring decisions easier. Included in this service are background checks, custom packages and Fair Credit Reporting Act compliant products. HASC is a North American background-screening consortium-approved vendor.

HASC also offers various compliant products, including a national criminal database, national sex offender registry, global watch list, comprehensive driving records and social security trace.

For more information, visit hasc.com/backgrounds.