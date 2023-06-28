Astec Industries introduces new product designs, digital offerings

Astec Industries introduced new lines of equipment and newly integrated technology at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023.

Unveiled were its Heatec PBS-C relocatable polymer blending system — which includes two 1,700-gallon heated tanks with two polymer mixers in each tank, a 4-inch polymer feed pump and a 150HP Barracuda® Mill. The system fits in a 40 foot, open-top cargo container, making it easy to produce polymethyl acrylate anywhere.

It rolled out its redesigned Roadtec RP-175 and RP-195 highway-class, rubber-tracked pavers, which are quieter and produce less vibration and heat, making life easier for operators and nearby workers. The lineup also included:

  • • RX-405 cold planer — complete with a VR experience
  • • Asphalt Plant Virtual Reality Station — an immersive virtual experience with three different asphalt plant designs to explore
  • • A new Peterson horizontal grinder
  • • Astec Digital — integrated technology solution for the Rock to Road value chain
  • • An array of aggregate and mining equipment, including the redesigned 9200 fines recovery plant, the new PTSC2818VM portable screen and a variety of mobile crushers and screens.

For more information, visit astecindustries.com.

