Arcwood Environmental enhances waste management with new shredder

Arcwood Environmental has installed a new shredder at its East Liverpool, Ohio, hazardous waste incineration facility, addressing rising industry demand and limited incineration capacity.

By reducing waste size and homogenizing materials before incineration, the shredder ensures a more consistent feed into the kiln, improving containerized waste processing efficiency. Housed in a standalone building, the shredder features vertical feed technology, processing waste directly from containers into a kilnready bin. Its design reduces manual handling, prioritizing worker safety and operational efficiency.

For more information, visit arcwoodenviro.com.