Aquajet introduces Ecosilence 3.0

Aquajet recently introduced its Ecosilence 3.0, which reduces noise and allows for a more compact jobsite while enhancing environmental stewardship and lowering overall operating costs.

The new Ecosilence features integrated auto-start/stop technology that improves fuel consumption, saving as much as 25 liters (6.6 gallons) of fuel per day for a smaller carbon footprint. The reengineered Ecosilence is more compact as well, with the entire self-contained system now fitting in a standard 20-foot shipping container.

The unit produces less noise while in operation, making it ideal for use in urban areas with limited space and strict noise restrictions. The new unit also has dramatically improved pumping pressure, operating as high as 3,000 bar (43,511 psi), and providing ample power for hydrodemolition applications such as concrete renovation and road and bridge repair.

For more information, visit www.aquajet.se or call +46 383 508 01.