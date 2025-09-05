Aqua-Aerobic Systems has introduced three new technologies to enhance water and wastewater treatment, improving efficiency, flexibility and cost-effectiveness for municipal and industrial applications.

Expand Aqua-Aerobic Systems introduces three advanced water treatment solutions

The AquaDrum® Pressure Series cloth media filter features a vertical perforated drum with OptiFiber® pile cloth media, maximizing solids removal with independent backwash and solids extraction, ideal for pressurized systems.

The AquaPRS™ PFAS Removal System provides a fully automated, single-stage process to remove PFAS and other regulated contaminants below EPA limits. Its high-performance adsorbent captures more PFAS than conventional media, while a robust separator and adaptive controls ensure consistent water quality and reduced life cycle costs.

The Aqua TruDense™ system delivers densified sludge treatment in a true-batch sequencing batch reactor, enabling faster settling, higher solids concentrations, and a footprint up to 60% smaller than conventional activated sludge systems. Its time-based control strategy offers enhanced flexibility and performance for intensified biological treatment.

For more information, visit aqua-aerobic.com.