AOGV enables pipe, pipeline system maintenance without downtime

A significant maintenance challenge is the delay of revenue that occurs when production closes for maintenance.

Fortunately, many pipe and pipeline systems have built-in redundancies in the form of parallel process segments.

IK-Group's Add On Gate Valve (AOGV) takes advantage of these pipe and pipeline system redundancies by safely isolating the process segment in need of maintenance or inspection. The AOGV inserts isolation spades on a live flange pair, creating secure barriers for intrusive maintenance, repair and part replacement. This allows maintenance to commence while the system runs at full capacity.

With the AOGV, it's easy to perform maintenance when it's actually needed — a smart way of ensuring valuable production uptime.

