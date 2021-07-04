Andax releases spill kit capable of containing 110 gallons

Andax Industries recently introduced the Big Containment Pac™ (BCP), a small spill kit that can contain spills of up to 110 gallons and fits in an 18-inch-by-15-inch-by-5-inch vacuum- sealed package that easily fits behind truck seats or in other tight spaces.

Andax Industries’ Big Containment Pac™comes equipped with a pop-up containment pool.

The BCP includes everything needed to respond to a spill of up to 110 gallons, including three 48-inch oil-selective Sorb Sox (mini-booms), 20 15-inch-by-19-inch oil-selective absorbent pads, a disposal bag and tie, protective gloves, and a 60-inch-by-10-inch pop-up containment pool with a carrying case and CO2 cylinder.

In the event of a spill, the mini-booms and absorbent pads can be used to block off a storm drain or waterway while the inflatable pop-up pool can contain the bulk of the spill.

For more information, visit www.bigcontainmentpac.com or call (800) 999-1358.