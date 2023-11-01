The ALTAIR io™ 4 is a secure, smart gas detector with out-of-the-box connectivity packed into an ultra-rugged design that features the XCell® sensor platform.

ALTAIR io 4 gas detection wearable provides worker benefits ALTAIR io™ 4

Some of its features include:

Fully integrated connectivity for real-time visibility across worksites

CAT-M LTE cellular connectivity and integration with MSA Grid software

Deploys in seconds, right out of the box — no IT required

Survives a 25-foot drop test

Breakthrough sensor design enables faster response and shorter span calibrations

1 to 4 gas options available. Sensor options: combustible, oxygen, CO, H2S, methane, SO2, NO2, H2S low-concentration, CO and hydrogen-resistant SO2

Available through MSA+, a comprehensive hardware and software subscription, including access to powerful cloud-based solutions enabling faster implementation, increased warranty coverage and automatic software and firmware upgrades — with minimal capital expense

Customers also get a brief video demo of how the ALTAIR io 4 and MSA Grid cloud-based software help to provide enhanced safety and productivity.

For more information, visit us.msasafety.com.