PWRSS now stocks 48V lithium-ion 100Ah telecom batteries

The SCLFP48100 3U is a powerful 48-volt (V) LiFePO4 battery model by Power Storage Solutions (PWRSS) that has been specifically designed to provide battery backup for rack or cabinet telecommunication sites.

Its modular design enables parallel installation to meet the needs of longer backup times.

Power Storage Solutions now stocks 48V lithium-ion 100Ah telecommunications batteries.

LiFePO4 chemistry is one of the safest lithium batteries sold in the stationary market.

The SCLFP 48100 3U is a 100 ampere hour (100Ah) battery that has a market-leading low profile that measures only 5.35 inches of vertical rack height (3U) in the slender 19-inch-wide mounting. The total weight is only 91.5 pounds, making it easy to install with an industry-first flexible mounting system.

For more information, visit pwrstoragesolutions.com or call (346) 299-2124.