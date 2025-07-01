ZymeFlow welcomes Bugel as director of business development, Western Region

Mikel Bugel has been named director of business development for the Western Region with ZymeFlow.

A seasoned sales executive with more than 20 years of experience — 17 of those in the O&G industry — Bugel brings a strong background in driving strategic sales growth across the U.S. In addition to his sales leadership, Bugel brings valuable project management expertise gained through handson experience in refineries and is widely recognized in the industry as a trusted SME.