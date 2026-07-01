Wright named environment, health and safety manager at LyondellBasell

Chris Wright has been named environment, health and safety manager at LyondellBasell.

Expand Chris Wright, LYB

Wright brings extensive experience in industrial safety leadership to the role, with a background spanning safety program development, operational risk management and frontline workforce engagement across the petrochemical sector. LyondellBasell is one of the world’s largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies, with significant Gulf Coast manufacturing operations including its La Porte and Channelview complexes in the Houston Ship Channel corridor.