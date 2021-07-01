Womack named chairman and CEO of Georgia Power

Chris Womack, Georgia Power

Chris Womack will assume the roles of chairman and CEO of Georgia Power. He will now officially lead the company as chairman, president and CEO. Womack joined Southern Company in 1988 and has held several leadership positions within the company and its subsidiaries, serving as executive vice president of external affairs at Georgia Power and senior vice president and senior production officer of Southern Company Generation.

For more information, visit www.georgiapower.com or call (800) 282-1696.