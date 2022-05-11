WMP's Bennett receives Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award

The Manufacturing Institute will award Heather Bennett, vice president of strategy and marketing for Woven Metal Products (WMP), with the Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award.

The STEP Ahead Awards honor women who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers and represent all levels of the manufacturing industry, from the factory floor to the C-suite. The program is designed to motivate women to mentor the next generation through an annual award and associated leadership conference.

