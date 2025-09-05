Expand WJTA announces Johnson as first CEO to lead new era of growth

The WaterJet Technology Association (WJTA) has hired Micheal Johnson as the association’s first CEO.

Johnson will lead the association in implementing a new strategic plan, executing new programs, growing the membership and expanding into new markets. As CEO, Johnson brings a wealth of knowledge from his 28-year history in the hydroblasting and industrial cleaning industry to the position, as well as an understanding of not-for-profit associations as a past contributor to industry groups including WJTA, Industry Business Roundtable, Sprint Robotics and more.