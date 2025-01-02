WJE’s Lee inducted into Alumni Academy, Cook wins Emerging Leader Award

Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates (WJE) Senior Principal and Structural Engineer Michael Lee was inducted into the Academy of Distinguished Alumni for The University of Texas at Austin’s Fariborz Maseeh Department of Civil, Architectural and Environmental Engineering.

Lee has investigated hundreds of structures that have experienced structural deterioration, collapse, construction deviations and exterior damage. His structural expertise encompasses a variety of structural systems, including precast, post-tensioned, two-way, composite and long-span systems.

WJE Structural Engineer and Associate Principal Logan Cook received the Emerging Leader Award from Purdue University’s Lyles School of Civil and Construction Engineering. The award recognizes his career accomplishments, work ethic and contributions to his community. Cook, who also serves as the firm’s Indianapolis office manager, has expertise in civil infrastructure projects, failure investigations and rehabilitation projects.