WJE’s Gries to lead JTC

WJE Associate Principal Matt Gries has been appointed regional director of the Janney Technical Center (JTC), where he will lead operations and coordination for the firm’s 70,000-square-foot applied research and testing laboratories at WJE’s headquarters in Northbrook, Illinois.

Gries oversees a team of more than sixty professionals who support WJE’s cutting-edge diagnostic and investigative work. A structural engineer, Gries joined WJE in 2010 and has served as a unit manager at the JTC since 2020. His technical expertise includes structural assessment, analysis and repair of buildings, bridges, towers and utility structures.

