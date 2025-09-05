Williams announces executive leadership transition

Williams announced a key leadership transition with Chad Zamarin stepping into the role of president and CEO earlier this year, as well as joining the company’s Board of Directors.

Zamarin currently serves as executive VP of corporate strategic development, where he leads company strategy, business development and project analysis. His responsibilities also include oversight of communications, upstream joint ventures, commodity marketing and new energy ventures — bringing a broad, strategic perspective to his new role.

