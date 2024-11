Jeremy Wernig has taken on the role of project manager with Industrial Specialty Services, bringing with him a wealth of experience in the industry.

Expand Wernig joins Industrial Specialty Services as project manager Jeremy Wernig, Industrial Specialty Services

His career includes serving as a project manager with Koch/Flint Hills Resources and as a regional operations manager with Swire Oilfield Services. Additionally, Wernig has entrepreneurial experience as the owner of JWernig Construction.