Weinberg takes role of director of engineering

Michael Weinberg is now serving as director of engineering with Blast Resource Group, bringing more than 18 years of experience in chemical and explosives engineering and hazard analysis within highhazard environments.
Over the course of his career, Weinberg has led engineering teams and contributed to more than 400 facility siting studies and hazard assessments for petrochemical, chemical and pharmaceutical facilities across onshore, offshore, domestic and international operations.
