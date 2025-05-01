Phillips 66 has appointed Nik Weinberg-Lynn as the new manager of the Los Angeles Refinery Redevelopment.

Weinberg-Lynn joins Los Angeles Refinery Redevelopment team Nik Weinberg-Lynn, Phillips 66

With 12 years at Phillips 66, he has held key roles, including director of West Coast Procurement, manager of renewable energy projects, optimization manager and various leadership positions in operations, planning and engineering. Before joining Phillips 66, he served in engineering roles with ConocoPhillips. Weinberg-Lynn brings a background in refinery planning and economics, process controls, process engineering and operations, positioning him to lead this significant redevelopment initiative.