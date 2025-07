Adam Renstrom has been promoted to VP, Houston operations with Ward Vessel and Exchanger and has joined the Ward Ownership Group.

Renstrom began his career with Ward as a shipping and receiving clerk and steadily rose through the ranks, serving as a project engineer, business development manager and most recently, GM, Houston operations.