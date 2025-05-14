Vrba appointed director of TCA meetings and events

The Texas Chemistry Alliance (TCA) has appointed Shannon Vrba as director of meetings and events.

Vrba has extensive leadership, marketing and meeting planning experience working for several state and local political organizations. For the last six years, Vrba has served as chief of staff for Texas Latino Conservatives and will work closely with TCA’s board of directors and regional planning committees to promote TCA and the business of chemistry in its industrial communities.