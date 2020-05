VLS Recovery Services LLC recently appointed John Magee as CEO. Magee joins VLS from Crane Worldwide Logistics, which he co-founded and where he served as president and CEO for the past 11 years.

John Magee, VLS Recovery Services LLC

Ken Hines has also joined VLS as vice president of its waste division, leading strategy and operations.

For more information, visit www.vlsrs.com or call (877) 861-8588.