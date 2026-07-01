Vilas named CEO of BakerRisk

Karen Vilas has been named CEO of BakerRisk Engineering and Risk Consultants, succeeding Quentin A. Baker following a formal executive search process.

Expand Karen Vilas, BakerRisk

Vilas brings 19 years of experience with the company, most recently serving as president of BakerRisk subsidiary FORTRESS Protective Buildings, where she led the division’s financial, operational and marketing strategy. As CEO, she will provide executive oversight across BakerRisk’s full portfolio, including subsidiaries FORTRESS Protective Buildings and HFRC. BakerRisk specializes in process safety, structural and blast effects engineering, protective structure design and research and development.