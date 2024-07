Trey Barnes has joined Vecta Environmental Services as CFO.

He brings a wealth of experience, having previously served as CFO for several corporations, including Lloyd's Register Americas, Seismic Equipment Solutions, Expanse Energy Solutions and most recently, Sharps Medical Waste Services.

Additionally, he has worked as a financial analyst for Hewlett-Packard and as a senior litigation consultant for UHY Advisors FLVS.