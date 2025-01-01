Van Der Laan awarded 2024 Winthrop-Sears Medal

Yvonne Van Der Laan, executive VP of Circular and Low Carbon Solutions with LyondellBasell (LYB), has been honored with the 2024 Winthrop-Sears Medal by The Chemists’ Club.

Expand Yvonne Van Der Laan, LyondellBasell Yvonne Van Der Laan, LyondellBasell

This prestigious award recognizes individuals or companies that have made significant contributions to the sciences and humanity through innovation and entrepreneurship. With over two decades of experience, Van Der Laan has held commercial and business leadership positions at LYB, Port of Rotterdam, SABIC and DSM.