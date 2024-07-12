Vallen Distribution announces key executive leadership positions

Vallen Distribution has appointed Kevin Pugh, Kyle Weber and Will Lutz to key executive leadership positions following its recent acquisition of Wesco Integrated Supply (WIS), from Wesco International.

Pugh will serve as president of Vallen U.S. while also being directly responsible for industrial field sales, inside sales, purchasing, planning, vendor managed inventory programs and the Vallen Safety Services Business. He joined Wesco International in 1998 and held several leadership roles during his tenure, most recently as VP. Weber will serve as Vallen's president of global integrated supply and will be responsible for accelerating Vallen's value proposition in the market and delivering on performance metrics. Weber joined Vallen in 1996 and previously served as VP, integrated supply. Lutz will serve as Vallen's chief business development officer and will be responsible for identifying enterprise customers across a multitude of verticals to accelerate growth for the Industrial Distribution and Integrated Supply business units. Lutz is a 33-year veteran in the industrial distribution industry and previously served as Vallen's executive VP of sales.