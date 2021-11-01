USA DeBusk's Green elected to WJTA board of directors

Dee Green, vice president of operations for USA DeBusk, has been elected to the board of directors for the WaterJet Technology Association (WJTA).

His four-year term began in October.

Green has been active in WJTA for over two decades and is instrumental in helping end users benefit from water blasting safety applications and automation. He will continue to promote technological advances in his service to WJTA.

A 30-year veteran of the industrial cleaning industry, Green has served in a variety of roles in sales and operations. He also founded, developed and sold industrial cleaning companies on multiple occasions.

For more information, visit www.usadebusk.com or call (844) 243-5557.