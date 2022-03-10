US Ecology names vice president of emergency response programs

Bobby Breed

US Ecology recently promoted Bobby Breed to vice president of its emergency response services.

He will lead in a dual capacity, as he continues to be the general manager and vice president of Specialized Response Solutions (SRS), a US Ecology company he founded in 2000.

With 30 years of experience and a deep understanding of the industry, he leads the execution of all emergency response programs, including a focus on strategies to ever-improve program performance and raise the bar on its high standard of unequaled service excellence. Excelling at both operations and management roles, his leadership will play a key role in the strategic growth and success of US Ecology.

For more information, visit www.usecology.com or call (800) 592-5489.