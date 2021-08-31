UBC appoints SSMRC's Higginbotham as national millwright, pile driver recruiter

The United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America (UBC) has appointed Ben Higginbotham as its national millwright and pile driver recruiter.

Higginbotham has been a member of the Southern States Millwright Regional Council (SSMRC) and Millwright Local 2232 since 2013. In his new position, Higginbotham, a former Marine, will head recruiting and help manage the UBC Millwrights Veterans Program, which assists service members in transitioning from the military to millwright careers.

For more information, visit www.southernstatesmillwrights.org or call (855) 577-7672.