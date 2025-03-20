Tyler Traweek joins HASC Louisiana

HASC Louisiana has appointed Tyler Traweek as the new Regional Director of Operations for East Louisiana.

A results-driven HSE professional, Tyler has a proven track record of fostering safety-focused cultures and enhancing operational efficiency.

An Army veteran based in Louisiana, Tyler brings extensive experience in compliance, program development and project lifecycle management. His career spans multiple industrial sectors, with his most recent role as HSE Director at Conco, further solidifying his leadership in workplace safety and operational excellence.

As he steps into this new role, Tyler is committed to driving continuous improvement and strengthening HASC’s impact in the region.