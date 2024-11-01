Turner Industries CEO Toups honored among Houston’s Most Admired CEOs

Stephen Toups, CEO of Turner Industries, was recently recognized as one of the Houston Business Journal’s Most Admired CEOs.

This prestigious award honors exceptional Houston-area leaders for their outstanding business achievements, visionary leadership and significant contributions to their organizations and communities.