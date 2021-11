Tina Tucker recently joined Ohmstede Industrial Services in the role of business development manager.

In her new position, she will be responsible for building new relationships and focusing on turnarounds and specialty services. Prior to Ohmstede, Tucker's most recent role was servicing rotating equipment, and she is based in League City, Texas.

For more information, visit www.ohmstede.com or call Tucker at (281) 923-6488.