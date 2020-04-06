Tucci joins BHI Energy as EVP of Welding Services

John Tucci has joined BHI Energy as executive vice president (EVP) of the Welding Services division.

John Tucci, BHI Energy

He will be responsible for strategic planning, oversight of industrial sales and day-to-day operations of the division.

Tucci has more than 28 years' experience in industrial services, serving most recently as president and CEO of CARBER in Houston, where he led the restructuring of the organization and its sale to HydrochemPSC. He is now based out of BHI's Lawrenceville, Georgia, office.

For more information, contact Tucci at (678) 563-5808 or john.tucci@bhienergy.com.