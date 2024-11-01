Tran is promoted as LYB site technical manager

Don Tran has been appointed as the site technical manager with LyondellBasell, bringing over 13 years of experience in the chemicals industry.

Don Tran, LyondellBasell

As an experienced technology team lead, Tran has a proven track record in petroleum, refining, process optimization and chemical engineering. His career journey at LyondellBasell has seen him excel in various roles, including process technical manager and operations manager for its Delayed Coker Complex. Prior to joining LyondellBasell, Tran worked with ExxonMobil Research and Engineering.