Total Safety names Clark as CEO

Total Safety U.S. Inc. has appointed Brad Clark as CEO.

Clark brings more than two decades of industrial services leadership experience to Total Safety, having most recently served as president and CEO of HydrochemPSC. At HydroChemPSC, Clark oversaw the company's strategic expansion of service capabilities and the acquisition and integration of Hydrochem in 2017. He also led the sale of the combined business to Clean Harbors Inc. in 2021.

For more information, visit www.totalsafety.com or call (888) 328-6825.