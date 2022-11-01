Tony Swager joins Aegion Energy Services as director of sales and marketing

Tony Swager has joined Aegion Energy Services as director of sales and marketing.

He will lead sales and marketing efforts for many of Aegion’s major clients. Swager has spent more than 20 years in the industrial services, aerospace and aeronautical industries, including working for Schultz, managing one of its Southern California maintenance contracts.

He has also held numerous management positions with J.T. Thorpe & Son Inc.

For more information, visit aegion.com.

Tags

BIC E-Newsletters Subscription

BIC Magazine Digital Edition (6x/yr)
BIC Recruiting E-News (monthly)
Industry Report (2x/week)
Resources Alert (monthly)